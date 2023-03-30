Riverfront development project advancing

QUINCY (WGEM) - The next riverfront development project in Quincy is one step closer to completion following Wednesday’s board meeting of the Riverfront Development Corporation.

Once the project begins, crews would remove the more than 90-year-old metal towers holding up the electrical lines at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.

Those lines would then be buried under the Front Street right-of-way.

Quincy Director of Planning and Developing Chuck Bevelheimer said the project will only focus on a section of the riverfront at first.

“We’re only tackling two blocks at this time, from basically Jersey to Broadway. We’re going to put the overhead powerlines that are on the high-tension towers and bury those,” said Bevelheimer.

He said there are two goals for this project: improving scenery and safety.

“Plus... the powerlines are very old. We are actually working with Ameren on this project because getting those powerlines underground is somewhat of a safety issue based on the age of those structures,” said Bevelheimer.

Klingner and Associates is helping with the project and are awaiting final approval for certain aspects of the project from Ameren.

Bevelheimer said the grant that helps fund this project runs out in April of 2024, so he is hoping to have this project out to bid within the next 30 days.

Following this process, he said the next focus of the riverfront development will be on fundraising and raising capital for the next steps.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.