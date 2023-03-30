Road rage incident between 2 semitrucks caught on camera; 1 arrested

The incident caught on camera shows the two trucks going back and forth, attempting to run each other off the road. (Source: KSLA)
By Jade Myers, Amia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – Deputies in Louisiana have arrested one driver after a rare road rage incident between two semitrucks was caught on camera.

According to the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Omar Martinez was arrested Wednesday.

Officials said Martinez is one of the two truck drivers who were involved in the road rage incident on Interstate 49 on Tuesday.

According to jail records, 44-year-old Omar Martinez is charged with misdemeanor reckless operation of a vehicle and felony aggravated obstruction of a highway.(Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

The incident caught on camera shows the two trucks going back and forth, attempting to run each other off the road. Eventually, both trucks pulled over, and after a few moments, one truck drove away.

Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson said while road rage isn’t uncommon, it’s rare to see vehicles actually try to strike each other, “much less folks driving commercial vehicles that decided that was appropriate at that time.”

Richardson said there is a warrant out for the arrest of the other driver as well.

According to jail records, Martinez is charged with misdemeanor reckless operation of a vehicle and felony aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

