Small plane crashes near Lincoln church

Small plane went down near a church which was formerly part of Lincoln Christian University.
Small plane went down near a church which was formerly part of Lincoln Christian University.(Lincoln Daily News)
By Howard Packowitz
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY (25News Now) - A small plane went down near a church in Lincoln Wednesday night injuring an unknown number of people on the plane.

Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch told 25 News the crash happened about 7 p.m. near Open Arms Fellowship which purchased the property from Lincoln Christian University. The campus is on the east side of Lincoln in the vicinity of the Logan County Airport.

First responders on the scene of a plane crash near a church, which was formerly part of...
First responders on the scene of a plane crash near a church, which was formerly part of Lincoln Christian University.(Lincoln Daily News)

The mayor said an unknown number of people on the plane received medical treatment, but he provided no other information.

A reporter for the Lincoln Daily News said plane hit a small block structure near the church before coming to rest.

The newspaper said a meeting was happening at the church when the crash happened. It’s not known for sure if anyone on the ground was hurt.

This story will be updated.

