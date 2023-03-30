United Way of the Great River Region relocates offices

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The United Way of the Great River Region is now at a better location to serve their community.

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday marked the official move from Blondeau Street to Main Street.

Community members had the chance to meet the United Way’s newest Executive Director, Mike Greenslaugh.

Greenslaugh comes into the position with experience working with non-profits throughout the Tri-States, including Hamilton and Keokuk.

He said he’s eager to see how many more people United Way can serve at this location now.

“Our mission is to unite people and resources so we can build a stronger community and by being on main that’s making us visible so people know where to go for those resources,” Greenslaugh said.

Greenslaugh said the United Way of the Great River Region mainly helps people in areas of health, education and income assistance.

