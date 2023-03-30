Unity Elementary teacher wins Golden Apple

MENDON, IL (WGEM) - Unity Elementary School second grade teacher Shari Shade was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award for March.

Shade has spent her entire 23 year teaching career at her alma mater Unity School District.

“It’s where my heart is, so it makes it really easy to come here everyday. And, it’s the place I love,” Shade explained.

The teachers and students at Unity love her back.

“Always gives us hugs in the morning when we go to put our book bag down,” second grade student Josie Venvertloh said.

“She always builds us up and she doesn’t try to tear us down,” second grader Henzley Smith said.

“She’s kind, smart, and not mean,” second grade student Sophia Wetzel said.

“She is just full of a lot of joy and you feel that when you are around her. She always wants to bring you up if you are down, and she is just always the kindest,” teacher Jill Venvertloh explained.

While they do squeeze in time for reading and math, Shade and her students agree science is their favorite subject.

“One of the science experiments she made a lava lamp,” Wetzel said.

“There’s this marble maze up on the wall on our classroom right now and that was a science experiment to see if it worked,” Smith explained.

“We do slime,” Josie Venvertloh said.

Shade says she loves to watch her students discover, and maybe learn a life lesson along the way.

“In science things don’t always work out the way you think the first time, and so they get to try and try again. It lets them know also in life things may not work out the way you want, and you don’t give up,” Shade explained.

That never give up attitude also inspires fellow second grade teacher Jill Venvertloh.

“She just makes me want to be more, wants me to be a better teacher, and she pushes these kids and they just, they love her,” Jill Venvertloh said.

Shade says the inspiration comes full circle.

“When I see the kids that are excited and it ignites them it makes me more motivated,” Shade said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.