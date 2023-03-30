WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 29) Quincy Notre Dame Guard Abbey Schreacke Selected AS The 2023 “IHSA Girls Basketball Player Of The Year!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Earlier today it was announced that the Illinois Pork Producers have selected the Pork Power Players of the Year from the prep hardwood for the 92022-23) season. To no great surprise, Quincy Notre Dame High School senior guard Abbey Schreacke was named the winner for the coveted award.

The University of Missouri basketball signee averaged 21.5 ppg., 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season for the Lady Raiders of QND. The Lady Raiders finished the season ranked third in the state in Class 2-A after winning a state championship on the prep hardwood last season.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was recently on patrol at 10th & Jackson and caught up with Miss Schreacke and longtime Lady Raiders head coach Eric Orne to get their thoughts on bringing home one of the premier prep basketball awards in “The Land Of Lincoln.”

