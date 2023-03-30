WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 29) Quincy Notre Dame Guard Abbey Schreacke Selected AS The 2023 “IHSA Girls Basketball Player Of The Year!”

Mizzou Lady Tigers Basketball Signee Wins Another Top Award
Quincy Notre Dame Guard Abbey Schreacke Selected AS The 2023 “IHSA Girls Basketball Player Of...
Quincy Notre Dame Guard Abbey Schreacke Selected AS The 2023 “IHSA Girls Basketball Player Of The Year!”
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Earlier today it was announced that the Illinois Pork Producers have selected the Pork Power Players of the Year from the prep hardwood for the 92022-23) season. To no great surprise, Quincy Notre Dame High School senior guard Abbey Schreacke was named the winner for the coveted award.

The University of Missouri basketball signee averaged 21.5 ppg., 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season for the Lady Raiders of QND. The Lady Raiders finished the season ranked third in the state in Class 2-A after winning a state championship on the prep hardwood last season.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was recently on patrol at 10th & Jackson and caught up with Miss Schreacke and longtime Lady Raiders head coach Eric Orne to get their thoughts on bringing home one of the premier prep basketball awards in “The Land Of Lincoln.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 29) Culver-Stockton College Selects Dorian Hobbs, Jr. As Their New Head Basketball Coach

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Culver-Stockton College Selects Dorian Hobbs, Jr. As Their New Head Basketball Coach

Sports

Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as the tax deadline approaches.

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (March 30) MLB Opening Day Roster Set For The Cardinals In “The Gateway City!”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Cardinals 2023 Opening Day MLB Roster Includes Two Rookie Outfielders

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (March 30) QHS Blue Devils vs. QND Raiders Girls Soccer Game Has Been Rescheduled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS vs. QND Girls Soccer Game Set For Monday (April 3) Has Been Postponed

Latest News

Sports

Fundraiser helps Hannibal youngster get opportunity to throw ‘Perfect Pitch’ at Busch Stadium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Potts
A group of diehard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans are teaming up to make a dream come true for one Hannibal youngster.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 28) QHS Lady Blue Devils Take On The UT Lady Panthers On The IHSA Pitch At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Panthers Take On The UT Lady Panthers On The IHSA Pitch At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Sports

Lady Blue Devils host United Township on the Western Big Six Conference soccer pitch

Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 28) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Venture To Mendon To Face The Unity Lady Mustangs On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Venture To Mendon To Face The Unity Lady Mustangs On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Sports

Lady Raiders Face Unity on the IHSA softball dirt in Mendon

Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 28) QHS Lady Blue Devils Head Soccer Coach Reflects On 4-1 Victory Posted On The Pitch Against QND On Monday Night

Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:13 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Head Soccer Coach Travis Dinkheller Reflects On Monday's Win Over Quincy Notre Dame