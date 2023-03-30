WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (March 30) MLB Opening Day Roster Set For The Cardinals In “The Gateway City!”

Redbirds 26-Player Active Roster Includes 2 Rookies: (Outfielders Alec Burleson And Jordan Walker)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL. (WGEM)– The St. Louis Cardinals will open their 132nd season of play in the National League this afternoon when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. CDT in the opening game of the 162-game Major League Baseball regular season.

The team’s 26-player active roster includes three first-time Cardinals (Willson Contreras, Tyler Motter and Jordan Walker), two rookies (Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker) and 15 players who were developed within the Cardinals organization.

Paul DeJong (10-day, back), Wilking Rodriguez (15-day, right shoulder) and Adam Wainwright (15-day, groin) will begin the season on the Injured List.  They are all retroactive to March 27.

The following is the Cardinals 2023 Opening Day active roster and Injured List:

PITCHERS (13): Jack Flaherty-RHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Ryan Helsley-RHP, Jordan Hicks-RHP, Steven Matz-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Jordan Montgomery-LHP, Packy Naughton-LHP, Andre Pallante-RHP, Chris Stratton-RHP, Zack Thompson-LHP, Drew VerHagen-RHP, and Jake Woodford-RHP;

CATCHERS (2): Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner;

INFIELDERS (6): Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Taylor Motter;

OUTFIELDERS (5): Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker;

INJURED LIST (3): Paul DeJong-INF, Wilking Rodríguez-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP.

---St. Louis Cardinals/MLB Release

Editor’s Note: Tri-State Area Sports Fans Can Listen To Exciting Cardinals Baseball All Season Long “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 105.1 FM

