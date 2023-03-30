WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (March 30) MLB Opening Day Roster Set For The Cardinals In “The Gateway City!”
Redbirds 26-Player Active Roster Includes 2 Rookies: (Outfielders Alec Burleson And Jordan Walker)
QUINCY, IL. (WGEM)– The St. Louis Cardinals will open their 132nd season of play in the National League this afternoon when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. CDT in the opening game of the 162-game Major League Baseball regular season.
The team’s 26-player active roster includes three first-time Cardinals (Willson Contreras, Tyler Motter and Jordan Walker), two rookies (Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker) and 15 players who were developed within the Cardinals organization.
Paul DeJong (10-day, back), Wilking Rodriguez (15-day, right shoulder) and Adam Wainwright (15-day, groin) will begin the season on the Injured List. They are all retroactive to March 27.
The following is the Cardinals 2023 Opening Day active roster and Injured List:
PITCHERS (13): Jack Flaherty-RHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Ryan Helsley-RHP, Jordan Hicks-RHP, Steven Matz-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Jordan Montgomery-LHP, Packy Naughton-LHP, Andre Pallante-RHP, Chris Stratton-RHP, Zack Thompson-LHP, Drew VerHagen-RHP, and Jake Woodford-RHP;
CATCHERS (2): Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner;
INFIELDERS (6): Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Taylor Motter;
OUTFIELDERS (5): Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker;
INJURED LIST (3): Paul DeJong-INF, Wilking Rodríguez-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP.
---St. Louis Cardinals/MLB Release
