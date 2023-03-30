WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (March 30) QHS Blue Devils vs. QND Raiders Girls Soccer Game Has Been Rescheduled

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -For IHSA girls soccer fans in “The Gem City” a bit of disappointment to share this morning. Just an hour ago, Quincy Notre Dame Athletic Director Bill Connell sent out notification that the girls soccer game set for Monday, April 3rd, featuring QND and QHS, has been rescheduled.  

The move, according to Connell, was made due to injuries on both teams. The good news is that a new game date has already been set. The Lady Raiders will now host the Lady Blue Devils on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Action on the turf at Advance Physical Therapy Field on that date will get underway at 4:30 p.m. with the JV game. The Varsity teams will be in action after the JV game is completed at 10th & Jackson.

Earlier this week on Monday (March 27), Quincy played host to Quincy Notre Dame on the pitch at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The contest was the first “Crosstown Showdown” match-up of the 2023 girls soccer season for the two squads. After a scoreless first half play, the Lady Blue Devils scored 4 goals in the second half to lock up a 4-1 victory over the Lady Raiders.

In another scheduling update, Connell also announced that on Thursday, April 6, QND’s game against Alton Marquette will be a Varsity only game date. Play on the pitch is set to get underway at 5:00 pm.

