Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 31, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Wayne Kurz
Sarah Anderson
Chad Lentz
Emma Awerkamp
Butch Gronewold
Layne Link
Alden Barbagiovanni
Kialee Wilson
Randy Albers
Veta Goehl
Kevin Harris
Justin Chancy
Larry Smith
Rich Enochs
Lisa Smith
Donnie Shanks
Brandt Ludwig
Alicia Brinkschoep
ANNIVERSARIES
Gary & Debbie Dill
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.