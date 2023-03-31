Chaddock holding trauma-focused educator conference

QUINCY (WGEM) - For anyone working in education wanting to increase their understanding of childhood trauma and incorporate trauma-informed support for their students, Chaddock is holding an educator conference Friday March 31, and Saturday April 1 at their Knowledge Center.

Executive Director of the Chaddock Knowledge Center, Josh Carlson said from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday they will hold a pre-conference covering how trauma exposure impacts brain development and the interventions necessary for recovery.

Saturday’s keynotes will include an experiential program that will role play the types of people affected by the foster care system such as youth in care and foster families.

Carlson said the intention of this conference is to show what educators roles can be in support of children who have been through trauma.

“Typical behavior modification strategies that are often used in the classroom, work for kids who haven’t had trauma exposure,” said Carlson, “but kids who have had that trauma exposure may need a different approach.”

It’s important for educators to have the skills and knowledge to navigate difficult conversations when dealing with children who have been through trauma.

“For some of our kids, their teachers see them more throughout the week than any other adult and so how can they have some of these tools and strategies to help support kids that have come from some really challenging situations and may have struggles and some challenging behaviors” said Carlson.

For more information, or to sign up and get tickets you can go to https://www.tkcchaddock.org/

