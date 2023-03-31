Health Department determines cause of illness at Adams Co. Jail

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department (ACHD) reported Friday that it had determined the cause of illness at the Adams County Jail.

ACHD has tested samples that went through the Illinois Department of Public Health lab. ACHD determined that the gastrointestinal illness that has been spreading was caused by norovirus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. It can easily be spread through direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water and eating contaminated surfaces, and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth.

To prevent the spread of norovirus, individuals should practice proper hand hygiene, handle and prepare food safely and clean and disinfect surfaces properly.

ACHD has consulted with the Adams County Jail to advise of proper cleaning and prevention measures to mitigate the situation and stop the spread of the norovirus going forward.

