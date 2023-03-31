Hospital Report: March 31, 2023

Deaths:

General Grant Franklin, age 79, of Montrose, Iowa died on March 25 in his home.

Nancy Sue Winegar Heimer, age 84, of Hannibal died on March 28 at Blessing Hospital.

Laura Lee Harding was born still on March 29 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Jack W. Bunte, age 95, of Quincy died on March 29 at Blessing Hospital.

Elaine Wolkitt, age 93, of Quincy died on March 29 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

