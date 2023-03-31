Judges visit Quincy University Mock Trial Team

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students from the Quincy University Mock Trial team were visited by 3 high ranking members of the judicial system for a Q&A.

Students met Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White and 4th District Appellate Court Justices Amy Lannerd and Eugene Doherty.

At the Q&A, the justices were able to share how they were able to get to the positions they are in and give some wisdom to the students as well as answer any questions they might have.

Justice Holder White shared why she thinks it is important to share their experience with these students.

“I do think it is important that the students get to hear from me as well as Justice Lannerd and also another 4th District Justice Eugene Doherty to hear from all of us about our experiences to first hand on what it is like to do first hand work,” Justice Lisa Holder White said.

With this opportunity, students will have a little extra wisdom moving forward with their future.

