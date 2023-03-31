Lightning strike believed to cause fire at Ralls County Courthouse

Members of the New London Fire Department respond to an electrical fire at the Ralls County...
Members of the New London Fire Department respond to an electrical fire at the Ralls County Courthouse.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - A lightning strike is believed to have started a small electrical fire at the Ralls County Courthouse on Friday.

New London Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Reed told WGEM News at the scene that the fire was quickly extinguished. The courthouse had been evacuated while firefighters responded and inspected the building, which is the oldest courthouse in the state of Missouri.

Reed said electrical contractors also responded and were helping with the inspection.

In addition to the New London Fire Department, firefighters from the Hannibal Fire Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Center Fire Departments responded. Tri-State Electrical Contractors also responded.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for the Tri-States through 8 PM. PDS = Particularly...
PDS Tornado Watch Issued
Schools Closed Generic
Closings and Delays
Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Police make second arrest in Macomb shooting, ask for help identifying witness
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Maintenance of the nature trails largely relies on the help of volunteers.
New nature trail coming to Quincy

Latest News

The class is geared toward private landowners that have bodies of water on their property.
Missouri Department of Conservation to host pond management class
QPS buses
QPS schools to dismiss early for severe weather
The Dirksen Courthouse is pictured in Chicago.
‘You had a choice to make’: Defense paints cooperating witness in ComEd trial as opportunistic
Health department investigating illness at Adams County Jail
Health Department determines cause of illness at Adams Co. Jail