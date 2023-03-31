Lightning strike believed to cause fire at Ralls County Courthouse

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - A lightning strike is believed to have started a small electrical fire at the Ralls County Courthouse on Friday.

New London Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Reed told WGEM News at the scene that the fire was quickly extinguished. The courthouse had been evacuated while firefighters responded and inspected the building, which is the oldest courthouse in the state of Missouri.

Reed said electrical contractors also responded and were helping with the inspection.

In addition to the New London Fire Department, firefighters from the Hannibal Fire Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Center Fire Departments responded. Tri-State Electrical Contractors also responded.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.