Missouri Department of Conservation to host pond management class

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Anyone who owns a pond or is looking to make one in Missouri may be interested in an upcoming class in Hannibal.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting a pond management class Thursday, April 6th from 6-8 p.m.

Topics in the class include pond construction, fish stocking, fish management, aquatic plants, and more.

Media Specialist for the Northeast Region Maddie Est said the classes can help benefit the environment.

“We have a lot of privately owned land in Missouri, and we found that these workshops put on by our staff can help folks that have land understand best management practices which overall just benefits the ecosystem as a whole,” said Est.

She said the classes can also benefit landowners themselves by helping them achieve their land management goals.

“We’re really focused on private landowners and any body of water that they have on their land and kind of talking about what they want to get from that pond. Are you trying to use it as water for your cattle, are you trying to use it as fishing, or swimming...,” said Est.

The class is free and will be held at the Department of Conservation office in Hannibal.

Participants are asked to register ahead of time.

Registration can be done by clicking here.

