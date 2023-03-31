Mt. Sterling man arrested for alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (ISP DCI) on Friday reported the arrest of a man for sexual assault of a child.

Gary A. Welty, 71, of Mt. Sterling, Illinois, was arrested for two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X Felony.

According to ISP, a thorough investigation into the allegations was conducted and the case and evidence were presented to the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office, resulting in two arrest warrants for Welty.

On Friday, ISP DCI Zone 4 agents executed the warrants and arrested Welty without incident. He was transported to and remains in custody at the Schuyler County Jail, with a bond set at $2,000,000, 10% to apply.

In 2023, ISP DCI Zone 4 agents initiated an investigation into Welty after receiving several reports of sexual assaults from victims.

Officials said the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 agents at (217) 782-4750.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line.

You can also find resources for survivors of sexual abuse, and how to keep kids safe online.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.