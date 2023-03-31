Palmyra School Board Announces Resignation of Head Football Coach

PALMYRA(WGEM)
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Palmyra R-1 School Board of Education met in a special session at the Palmyra R-1 Board Room on Thursday, March 30th at 6:30 PM, and accepted the resignation of Head Football Coach, Tyler Krietemeyer, along with Mark Hoerr, Kevin Miles, and Marty Smyser.

Resignations are effective immediately.

According to Superintendent Jason Harper, all four resignations were voluntary.

“I really cannot comment any further,” Harper said Friday afternoon.

In addition to the their coaching duties, Miles was a physical education instructor at the high school while Krietemeyer taught social studies.

“We will fill those (teaching) positions with substitutes for now,” Harper said. “We hope to have full-time replacements as soon as possible.”

Lady Raiders' Abbey Schreacke selected as IHSA Girls Player Of the Year