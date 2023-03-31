QPS schools to dismiss early for severe weather

QPS buses
QPS buses(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to the severe weather that will likely happen Friday, Quincy Public School has released early dismissal hours which vary for different schools in the district.

Those individual times are below:

  • The Academy will dismiss at 10 a.m.
  • Quincy Senior High School will dismiss at 10:20 a.m.
  • Quincy Junior High Scholl will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
  • Early Childhood and Family Center will dismiss at 10: 45 a.m. after Head Start. Pre-K is canceled.
  • K-5 Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.

See other closings here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Police make second arrest in Macomb shooting, ask for help identifying witness
Strong to severe storms will be possible late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.
Weather Alert for tomorrow due to two factors
Winchester convenience store owner charged for alleged sales tax fraud
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

The Dirksen Courthouse is pictured in Chicago.
‘You had a choice to make’: Defense paints cooperating witness in ComEd trial as opportunistic
Health department investigating illness at Adams County Jail
Health Department determines cause of illness at Adams Co. Jail
There’s a way you can learn more about how to care for kids who’ve been exposed to trauma.
Chaddock holding trauma-focused educator conference
Local libraries keeping an eye on proposed budget
Local libraries keeping an eye on proposed budget cut to public library funding