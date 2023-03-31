QPS schools to dismiss early for severe weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to the severe weather that will likely happen Friday, Quincy Public School has released early dismissal hours which vary for different schools in the district.

Those individual times are below:

The Academy will dismiss at 10 a.m.

Quincy Senior High School will dismiss at 10:20 a.m.

Quincy Junior High Scholl will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.

Early Childhood and Family Center will dismiss at 10: 45 a.m. after Head Start. Pre-K is canceled.

K-5 Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.

