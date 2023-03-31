Shelby County residents to vote on sales tax increase to build new law enforcement center

SHELBYVILLE, Mo. (WGEM) - As many of us prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, officials in Shelby County, Missouri are asking their voters to approve a sales tax increase.

The current Shelby County Law Enforcement Center is home to the Shelby County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office and 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.

It’s more than 100 years old and dilapidated.

Located in the basement of the Shelby County Courthouse, the sheriff said the facility is too small and in too poor of shape to continue operating the way they have for years.

When a person is booked in the Shelby County Jail, the duty of maintaining the inmate’s well being and health falls on the county’s law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Arron Fredrickson said in the current facility, which houses the jail, sheriff’s office and dispatch center, that’s nearly impossible.

“Our job is to maintain them and if we’re keeping them in a basement that’s moldy, wet, damp, and doesn’t have any amenities, up to date amenities I should say, it’s not going to preserve their quality of life,” Fredrickson said.

Fredrickson said it doesn’t make sense to repair the current jail because that money would need to come from the county’s general fund and they don’t have enough saved to do that.

“We could probably fix a pipe there, do something here and handicap it along, but in the long term, this building is 130 years old, so there’s only so much you could fix, there’s only so many upkeeps you could do,” Fredrickson said.

Shelby County Commissioners have proposed a county-wide sales tax hike at the rate of one-half of one percent (.05%) on the April 4 ballot.

If approved, the sales tax increase would last for 20 years, or until the proposed $7 million jail is paid off.

Presiding Commissioner Terry Helmick said since it’s a sales tax increase, not all of that money would be left to the county’s residents to pay.

“L.J. Hart, who does our financing and has done all the financial studies for this project, are estimating that 40%, maybe even 50% of this will be paid by people that don’t even live here, they’re just passing through the county, they stop, they eat, they get fuel, buy sodas, food at the gas stations, things of that nature,” Helmick said.

Helmick said most of the county’s inmates have not had their day in court, so they should be allowed to live in more comfortable conditions.

“In this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty,” Helmick said. “You have a right to humane sanitary conditions of living.”

If voters approve the measure, the new $7 million facility would have double the holding capacity, new beds, bedding and bigger day rooms for inmates.

The sales tax to pay for the new jail is just one issue on the county’s ballot.

When you head to the polls, you’ll see a second proposition of a sales tax increase that would pay to keep the jail’s operations, like utilities, running.

Fredrickson said if voters deny the measure, the sheriff’s office may need to shut down the jail and pay to hold inmates in other county jails, like Macon County.

That could cost taxpayers up to $200,000 a year.

