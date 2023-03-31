Weather Alert: Strong wind gusts and possible severe storms today

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert for today due to the chance of strong to severe storms and a Wind Advisory.

New this morning , the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has updated the severe weather outlook for today. Much of the Tri-States remain under a threat level 3 out of 5 for the chance of strong/severe storms. The threat level 4 out of 5 has been extended a little further south to include locations such as Edina and Canton, Missouri, and Quincy and Rushville, Illinois. Everyone should be on high alert this afternoon and evening as thunderstorms blast through the area.

Forecast: A strong low pressure system is currently sitting over Nebraska and Oklahoma. This low pressure will move east/northeast today dragging a cold front through the region later this afternoon/evening. Strong gusty southerly winds ahead of this front will bring in warmer and more humid air. Therefore, today will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the 70s. The first half of the day will shape up mostly cloudy and breezy. As we head into this afternoon, the environment will be favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms. I am not expecting widespread severe storms, but I am expecting scattered strong/severe storms. Distinct supercells (thunderstorm clusters) look fairly likely this afternoon with the threats of large hail and tornadoes. The afternoon storms should move through very quickly ahead of the approaching cold front. We will very briefly see a break in the rain/storms and may even see some sun breaking out. However, then the second round of storms will develop and move into the Tri-States early this evening. These storms look like merge into a line. All severe weather types will be possible with this second round including large hail, tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. However, damaging wind gusts will be more likely than hail and tornadoes at that time.

Wind Advisory : Everyone in the Tri-States will be under a Wind Advisory from 1 PM today through 1 PM tomorrow. Winds out of the south will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Please use extra caution. There may be a lull in the strongest wind gusts this evening into the early overnight hours, but it looks likely the winds will pick up in speed again as a secondary cold front digs into the area.

It will be windy today and tomorrow with gusts up to 50 mph. (maxuser | WGEM)

