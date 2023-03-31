WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 29) QND Raiders Set To Return To The Diamond To Play Host To Highland In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (4-1) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame are set to play host to Highland this evening in “The Gem City.” QND will be in search of their second win in a row on their home turf as they face the Cougars.

We’ll check in with Raider senior infielder Alex Connoyer for a pre-game breakdown on the Raiders clash at “The Ferd” against HHS.

