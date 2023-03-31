WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 29) QND Raiders Set To Return To The Diamond To Play Host To Highland In The Gem City
Highland Cougars Hit The turf At “the ferd To Face “The Blue & Gold”
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (4-1) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame are set to play host to Highland this evening in “The Gem City.” QND will be in search of their second win in a row on their home turf as they face the Cougars.
We’ll check in with Raider senior infielder Alex Connoyer for a pre-game breakdown on the Raiders clash at “The Ferd” against HHS.
