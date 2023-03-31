Wind Advisory continues Saturday

Wind Advisory will have wind gusting to 45 miles per hour Saturday morning
Wind Advisory will have wind gusting to 45 miles per hour Saturday morning(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A wind advisory is out for the tri-state area and that is for wind gusts up at around 40 to 45 miles an hour that goes in through Saturday till the early afternoon hours. After that, we are looking at improving conditions on Sunday with temperatures topping out at around 70 degrees. The temperature forecast beyond that begins to warm with temps next Tuesday near 80 degrees. That warm air associated with a storm system that develops on Tuesday may bring another round of strong storms to the region. We will be tracking the new information on the long-range forecast models. We have already put a Weather Alert for Tuesday for the potential for strong to severe storms. It is that time of year when severe weather is omnipresent

