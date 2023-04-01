Another Severe Weather Threat Next Week

After a calm and warmer day on Sunday, the threat of severe weather once again returns to the region on Tuesday.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny with another breeze picking up, with gusts occasionally as high as 30mph. These gusty winds will be ushering in warmer air than Saturday, with highs climbing into the upper 60′s to near 70. A weak cold front will swing in Sunday night into Monday which will bring temperatures down a degree or two, especially across the Northern counties Monday afternoon. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled our Sunday night and Monday.

Strong southerly winds will return Monday night into Tuesday, pushing the front back northwards as a warm front. With the return of strong southerly flow brings another big time warm up, with temps potentially reaching as high as 80 degrees along with more humidity. With enough sunshine and warming, severe weather is again possible on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted the region in their Day 4 outlook for an enhanced potential of severe storms with all hazards possible.

This system looks somewhat similar to the one that brought widespread storms and impacts to the Tri-States Friday evening, so it bears watching. More information and timing will be provided as the storm system gets closer and more details are ironed out by models.

