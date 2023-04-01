Back Roads Boutique Crawl bringing economic boost to Winchester

Shop Local
Shop Local(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Small businesses in Winchester are getting the chance to take part in a Jacksonville, Illinois, based shop local event. Business owners said it’s attracting out-of-town shoppers and bringing an economic boost to Scott County.

The Back Roads Boutique Bar Crawl, which includes Jacksonville, Beardstown and Winchester businesses, had its first run on Saturday.

Officials from the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau said it’s a way for local vendors to showcase their unique merchandise at discounted rates and featured pop-up artists at various businesses.

Straight From Home co-owner Crystal Tedrow said the day brought in a steady flow of foot traffic and out-of-town shoppers.

“We had a few people that had never been through Winchester coming in,” Tedrow said. “And they seem to be pretty happy with what was here. It’s bringing more people to town. We had a group from Springfield earlier.”

The Back Roads Boutique Bar Crawl continues from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

You can find more information here.

