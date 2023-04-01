Family displaced after fire at Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A family in Marion County is displaced after a fire broke out at 2656 County Road 167 just outside of Philadelphia, Mo. Saturday afternoon.

Marion County Fire Chief Kevin Ransom said firefighters were dispatched to the house fire about 2:35 p.m.

The family that lives at the residence said they were not home at the time of the fire and Ransom reported no injuries.

Ransom said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Marion County Fire Department, Palmyra Fire Department, Ewing Maywood Fire Department and Marion County EMS responded to the scene

Marion County fire (WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.