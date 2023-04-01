Family displaced after fire at Marion County home

Marion County fire
Marion County fire(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A family in Marion County is displaced after a fire broke out at 2656 County Road 167 just outside of Philadelphia, Mo. Saturday afternoon.

Marion County Fire Chief Kevin Ransom said firefighters were dispatched to the house fire about 2:35 p.m.

The family that lives at the residence said they were not home at the time of the fire and Ransom reported no injuries.

Ransom said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Marion County Fire Department, Palmyra Fire Department, Ewing Maywood Fire Department and Marion County EMS responded to the scene

Marion County fire
Marion County fire(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for the Tri-States through 8 PM. PDS = Particularly...
PDS Tornado Watch Issued
Schools Closed Generic
Closings and Delays
Gary A. Welty
Mt. Sterling man arrested for alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
Mt Sterling Home Lost To Fire
Mount Sterling home lost to fire
PALMYRA
Palmyra School Board Announces Resignation of Head Football Coach

Latest News

Mt. Sterling man arrested for alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
Mt. Sterling man arrested for alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
Food giveaway at Western Illinois Fairgrounds
Food giveaway at Western Illinois Fairgrounds
Mt. Sterling home lost to fire
Mt. Sterling home lost to fire
Quincy man charged in 2022 fatal crash waives jury trial
Quincy man charged in 2022 fatal crash waives jury trial