Food giveaway at Western Illinois Fairgrounds

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A trifecta of Pike County groups are helping to feed those in need in the Pike County community this weekend.

Illini Community Hospital, the Central Illinois Food Bank and Griggsville Christian Church are hosting a drive-up food giveaway at the Western Illinois Fairground.

Pike County residents can drive through and they will be issued a box of food for free.

Jennifer Mowen, with Illini Community Hospital’s ancillary and support services said their giveaways are made fresh.

“We really try to put a focus on healthy food with Easter around the corner and families getting together,” Mowen said. “We’ll have ham, apples pineapples, milk and then there’s a variety of other items mixed in as well.”

Mowen said due to the limited amount of boxes they have they are asking that anyone looking to come for food be a Pike County resident.

“We have no income guidelines,” Mowen said. “We do have food for approximately 200 families.”

The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 until supplies run out.

