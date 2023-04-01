Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 12 counties in eastern Iowa

Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP...
Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ryan Foley)(Ryan Foley | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday issued a disaster proclamation for 12 counties - including Cedar, Clinton, and Des Moines counties - in response to severe weather Friday.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the storm, according to a media release.

The other counties are Deleware, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for those counties, according to the release.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website.

Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim, according to the release.

Related stories
Clinton Co sheriff urges public to ‘stay home’ Friday night following strong storms
Three injured at Bellevue RV park, cabins during severe weather
Geneseo police confirm tornado on the ground Friday night
Officials: 1 killed, 28 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for the Tri-States through 8 PM. PDS = Particularly...
PDS Tornado Watch Issued
Schools Closed Generic
Closings and Delays
Mt Sterling Home Lost To Fire
Mount Sterling home lost to fire
Gary A. Welty
Mt. Sterling man arrested for alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
PALMYRA
Palmyra School Board Announces Resignation of Head Football Coach

Latest News

Egg drop event
Hannibal Public Library hosts STE(A)M egg drop
Shoe Me the Love
Griggsville-Perry Sophomore class hosts Shoe Us The Love Campaign drive
Shop Local
Back Roads Boutique Crawl bringing economic boost to Winchester
The atmosphere will be quite potent once again on Tuesday.
Another Severe Weather Threat Next Week
Marion County fire
Family displaced after fire at Marion County home