Griggsville-Perry Sophomore class hosts Shoe Us The Love Campaign drive

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been almost three weeks since the Griggsville-Perry High School sophomore class launched their Shoe Us the Love Campaign and a shoe drive they hosted on Saturday doubled the number of shoes collected.

At the pickup drive, they collected more than 25 pairs of shoes that will go to small business owners in impoverished countries like Haiti and the Dominican-Republic bringing economic opportunity to those scarce communities.

“We always have class fundraisers,” said sophomore treasurer Jillian Orr. “But this one is really different and really helps people more than some other fundraisers we’ve done in the past.”

The Shoe Us the Love Campaign is still going on until May 13.

New, used or gently worn shoes can be dropped off at the Griggsville-Perry High School entrance during school hours.

