Hospital Report: April 1, 2023

Deaths:

Erwin M. Givan, age 91, of Hannibal, died on March 30 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Nora May Hoffman, age 93, of Liberty, Illinois, died on March 30 at Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living.

Doris A. Howell, age 86, of Quincy, died on March 31 in the Good Samaritan Home.

Donald Lee “Donnie” Webster, age 75, of Hannibal, died on March 31 at his home.

Hellen C. Williams, age 96, of Palmyra, Missouri, died on March 31 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home.

Births:

Clint and Melissa Klauser, of Mendon, Illinois, welcomed a girl.

Geoffrey and Hannah Bimson, of Lewistown, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Jon Michael Sestiko and Danielle Neuman, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Nicholas Rittenhouse and Tabitha Huffman, of Astoria, Illinois, welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.