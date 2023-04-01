Mt. Sterling home lost to fire

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - In the midst of bad weather, a fire broke out in a two story home just north of Mt Sterling.

The fire started in the garage of the home around 3:45 p.m.

Officials said the owners were upstairs when they heard the fire alarm and came down to see their garage a flame.

The home was a total loss, but officials hope that some belongings of the home can be salvaged.

Brown County Fire Protection District, Brown County Ambulance Service, Clayton Fire Protection District and Versailles Fire Protection District all responded to the call.

Officials said even with all the help, the weather was a big obstacle to come over as heavy rain and wind were slowing them down.

“We’ve been fighting extremely strong winds since we have been here,” Brown County Fire Protection Chief Brian Gallaher said at the scene. “We did have a tornado warning in the middle of the worst part of the fire. I’ve been trying to look out for everyone’s safety with the wind and lighting and wind fed fire to boot. It has not been an easy fight in this one.”

While officials investigate the cause of the fire, a lightning strike has not been ruled out.

