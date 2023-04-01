Quincy man charged in 2022 fatal crash waives jury trial
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy man charged in the 2022 crash that killed a woman will not face a jury.
According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, court records show, Breeden J. Wike waived his right to a jury trial Friday in Adams County Circuit Court, meaning he could have a bench trial before a judge or enter a new plea.
Wike pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with the crash that killed 39-year-old Kayla Beaston-Smith on May 30, 2022. He also faces charges of reckless driving, disobeying a traffic light, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wike is set to return to court Tuesday for a status hearing. He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $250,000 bond.
