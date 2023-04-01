WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 30) Quincy High Baseball Standout Alex Logan Signs National Letter Of Intent With John Wood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High School baseball standout Alex Logan is the type of player that coaches often dream about. The talented senior is a selfless standout that is always willing to do anything for the best interest of the team. That’s been something that has certainly stood out in the mind of head coach Rick Lawson. The first year field general at QHS expressed those thoughts earlier today as Logan signed his National Letter Of Intent with John Wood Community College.

Alex, now (1-0) on the season, is a tough righthander who has 4 strikeouts on the season so far, and he has given up no earned runs after 1 start. Now he’s set to continue his academic and athletic career playing on the next level with the Blazers in the years ahead.

We’ll check in with Mr. Logan and get his thoughts on why signing with JWCC was the right move for him at this stage of his career.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.