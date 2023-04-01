WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 29) QND Raiders Play Host To The Cougars Of Highland And Pittsfield Travels To Mount Sterling To Take On The Hornets Of Brown County On The IHSA Diamond!
IHSA/MSHSAA Baseball Scores From Accross The Tri-States
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, March 29, 2023
IHSA Baseball Scoreboard
Highland 4
QND Raiders 14
QND Has Won 2-Straight Games At “The Ferd!”
Pittsfield 5
Bushnell-Prairie City 11
Southeastern 5
West Hancock 9
Payson-Seymour 4
Pittsfield 5
Brown County 2
Illini West 12
Rushville-Industry 10
Camp Point Central 13
Pleasant Hill/Western 0
MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard
Elsberry 4
Hannibal Pirates 3
HHS Pirates Now (3--6) On The Season
Knox County 10
Marion County 1
