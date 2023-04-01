WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 29) QND Raiders Play Host To The Cougars Of Highland And Pittsfield Travels To Mount Sterling To Take On The Hornets Of Brown County On The IHSA Diamond!

IHSA/MSHSAA Baseball Scores From Accross The Tri-States
QND Raiders Play Host To Highland At "The Ferd!'
QND Raiders Play Host To Highland At "The Ferd!'
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, March 29, 2023

IHSA Baseball Scoreboard

Highland 4

QND Raiders 14

QND Has Won 2-Straight Games At “The Ferd!”

Pittsfield 5

Bushnell-Prairie City 11

Southeastern 5

West Hancock 9

Payson-Seymour 4

Pittsfield 5

Brown County 2

Illini West 12

Rushville-Industry 10

Camp Point Central 13

Pleasant Hill/Western 0

MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard

Elsberry 4

Hannibal Pirates 3

HHS Pirates Now (3--6) On The Season

Knox County 10

Marion County 1

Palmyra School Board Announces Resignation of Head Football Coach

According to Superintendent Jason Harper, all four resignations were voluntary.

Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach

Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as the tax deadline approaches.

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (March 30) MLB Opening Day Roster Set For The Cardinals In “The Gateway City!”

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (March 30) QHS Blue Devils vs. QND Raiders Girls Soccer Game Has Been Rescheduled

Fundraiser helps Hannibal youngster get opportunity to throw 'Perfect Pitch' at Busch Stadium

A group of diehard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans are teaming up to make a dream come true for one Hannibal youngster.