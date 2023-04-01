WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 29) Quinn Thomas Leads The Way On The Fairways As The Hannibal Pirates Golf Team Locks Up A Victory

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - On the MSHSAA fairways earlier today, the Hannibal Pirates Golf Team turned in a solid performance on the greens as they locked up a first-place finish over two old rivals. We’ll have details on just how the “Red & Black” made out led by standout Quinn Thomas.

On the IHSA baseball diamond, Derrick Phillips has turned in a solid body of work during his prep career with Rushville-Industry. Earlier today on the RIHS campus, the Rocket standout received a huge dividend for all the hard work he’s turned in the past 4 years. We’ll have an update....

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.