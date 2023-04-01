WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 29) Quinn Thomas Leads The Way On The Fairways As The Hannibal Pirates Golf Team Locks Up A Victory

IHSA Baseball: Rushville-Industry Baseball Standout Derrick Phillips Headed To The NJCAA Diamond Next Season
Quinn Thomas Leads The Way For The Hannibal Pirates Golf Team
Quinn Thomas Leads The Way For The Hannibal Pirates Golf Team
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - On the MSHSAA fairways earlier today, the Hannibal Pirates Golf Team turned in a solid performance on the greens as they locked up a first-place finish over two old rivals. We’ll have details on just how the “Red & Black” made out led by standout Quinn Thomas.

On the IHSA baseball diamond, Derrick Phillips has turned in a solid body of work during his prep career with Rushville-Industry. Earlier today on the RIHS campus, the Rocket standout received a huge dividend for all the hard work he’s turned in the past 4 years. We’ll have an update....

