WGEM Sports Update: Friday (March 31) New Start Times Set For 72nd Annual Quincy High Track & Field Invite Set For Saturday At Flinn Memorial Stadium

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Earlier this evening, Quincy High Athletic Director Matt McClelland announced that the 72nd Annual QHS Track Invite is still set to start on Saturday, April 1, 2023, as scheduled. McClelland also indicated that there would be a change in the start times for the field and running events.

In an effort to allow the athletes to compete in warmer temperatures this weekend, field events that were originally set to start at 10:00 a.m. will now start at 2:00 p.m. Running events that were scheduled to get underway at 11:00 a.m. will now start at 3:00 p.m.

Once again, all events will take place at Flinn Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Illinois. The public is invited to attend as the Rockets of Rushville-Industry, Chargers of Illini West High, Panthers of Camp Point Central, Eagles of Liberty High School, and the Mustangs of Unity all compete. The Bombers Track & Field Team from Macomb High School in McDonough County, Illinois is also scheduled to be in attendance along with the Blue Devils of QHS.  

Be sure to tune in to WGEM Sports At Ten on Saturday for highlights and final results from Flinn on what will be a great day for track & field competition in “The Gem City!”

