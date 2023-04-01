Winchester burgoo cookout tomorrow

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - One group of Tri-State volunteers are cooking a burgoo overnight, which will be served to the public on Saturday afternoon.

Winchester’s Odd Fellows are inviting the community out to sample the hearty stew at the square. Proceeds go back to Winchester High School graduating seniors for scholarships.

“Our scholarship is called the David E. Newman Memorial Scholarship,” said Odd Fellow member John Paul Coonrod. “Named after an Odd Fellow when he was still with us and past mayor of the city of Winchester. Great guy all around.”

Coonrod said bring cash and a container because they will be selling by the gallon.

The burgoo kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for the Tri-States through 8 PM. PDS = Particularly...
PDS Tornado Watch Issued
Schools Closed Generic
Closings and Delays
Gary A. Welty
Mt. Sterling man arrested for alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Police make second arrest in Macomb shooting, ask for help identifying witness
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown

Latest News

Winchester burgoo cookout tomorrow
Winchester burgoo cookout tomorrow
Mt Sterling Home Lost To Fire
Mt. Sterling home lost to fire
QHS Baseball Standout Alex Logan Signs National Letter Of Intent With John Wood
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 30) Quincy High Baseball Standout Alex Logan Signs National Letter Of Intent With John Wood
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 29) Hannibal High Pirates Post A Win On The MSHSAA Fairways And Rushville-Industry Baseball Standout Is headed to the Collegiate Ranks