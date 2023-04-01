Winchester burgoo cookout tomorrow

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - One group of Tri-State volunteers are cooking a burgoo overnight, which will be served to the public on Saturday afternoon.

Winchester’s Odd Fellows are inviting the community out to sample the hearty stew at the square. Proceeds go back to Winchester High School graduating seniors for scholarships.

“Our scholarship is called the David E. Newman Memorial Scholarship,” said Odd Fellow member John Paul Coonrod. “Named after an Odd Fellow when he was still with us and past mayor of the city of Winchester. Great guy all around.”

Coonrod said bring cash and a container because they will be selling by the gallon.

The burgoo kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.