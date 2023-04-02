Culver-Stockton students walk in honor of fallen officers

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Students at Culver-Stockton College are honoring first responders killed in the line of duty.

The Fallen Officer Project memorial walk not only paid tribute to their memory, but also raised money for good causes.

The walk is part of a 12-week long course called In the Line of Duty, which teaches students how to better understand the commitment first responders make when taking an oath as a professional.

Anthony Flores is a junior at CSC who joined the class solely to understand an officer’s perspective.

“I really never understood what they do on a day-to-day level, how much stress they go through, and the way it affects people,” Flores said.

Flores said he never planned to be an officer or anything along the lines.

“I’ve learned that these heroes did what they had to do. They just wanted to help people,” Flores said. “I think that’s what pushed me to want to be an officer.”

Flores is now looking to be an officer himself after following the life of Louisville Police Officer Zachery Cottongim, who died in the line of duty in 2021.

“They deserve to be honored and remembered and that’s all their families want now, they just want them to be remembered,” Flores said. “Seeing what my officer did and what other officers did, just really representing their community, that’s what I want to do, just help people.”

Zach Pfeiffer was one of the first students to ever take the course. He’s now with the Hannibal Police Department.

“It’s absolutely shaped me. It’s given me a little bit more of a focus as to what I am doing out there when I am at work,” Pfeiffer said. “I am really proud of what they’re doing here.”

The course follows the life and death of the officers, but it also helps families in their healing process.

“The families are going to get a lot out of it. They’ve had to endure the struggles of losing somebody, losing somebody too soon, or in just an awful way,” Pfeiffer said. “So what they’re doing here with this event and the course is just special and it matters.”

Pfeiffer said despite his best efforts he can never really shake the thought if it were him one day.

“I don’t like thinking about it, but in today’s world, it’s kind of just engrained in my head,” Pfeiffer said “I hope that if it were to ever be something like that for me, that my family gets to participate in something like this and have the remembrance that way, to be surrounded by other families that have experienced it too.”

The walk raised over $5,000 for the Supporting Heroes and Who’s House Our House. Supporting Heroes focuses on serving family members of fallen first responders to create relationships amid tragedy, and WHOH promotes community policing initiatives with inner-city youth.

“It’s nice knowing why I do this job and what I do it for, knowing that there are other family’s out there that still are apart of law enforcement even after that tragic event,” Pfeiffer said.

For students like Flores, the fundraising is only the beginning.

“I’m gonna carry my officers’ remembrance for the rest of my life. It’s always going to be in my back pocket cause I know what he did and that’s what I want to hold on to,” Flores said. “I want to push that on everybody as much as I can.”

RELATED: Fallen Officer Project connects students with fallen hero families

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.