Great River Honor Flight meets ahead of April 6 departure

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As we continue to commemorate 50 years since pulling out of the Vietnam War, more local Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to see the memorial made for them.

This month marks half a century since the last U.S. troops came home from Vietnam.

On April 6, 26 Vietnam war veterans, two armed forces vets and 1 Korean War veteran will travel from Hannibal to Washington D.C. with their loved ones and the Honor Flight team.

Board member Barry Cheyne said his team takes veterans on these trips so they can see memorials and monuments from the wars in which they fought.

“In some way shape or form, we provide a thanks for the veterans service in that by taking them to Washington, D.C.,” Cheyne said. “I think people will be really surprised at the outpouring of support and congratulations that are given to veterans throughout the day by fellow Americans, by foreign visitors that are visiting Washington, D.C. so it’s really a complete day in terms of saying thanks for their service .”

Not only that, but it allows others to thank them.

The group includes 56 people total, 29 veterans and 27 of their loved ones to make sure the veterans’ needs are taken care of during the day trip.

Along with visiting various war monuments and statues, they will also pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery.

They’re leaving Hannibal at 2:30 a.m. on April 6 and set to come back around 10:30 that night.

