Hannibal Public Library hosts STE(A)M egg drop

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, kids got to combine STEM and art at a free event hosted by the Hannibal Public Library.

Dozens of kids participated in the Great Egg Drop contest. Kids were given an egg and a variety of packaging material to engineer creative ways to protect their egg from breaking when it’s dropped from the balcony.

Organizers said the event was initially supposed to be outdoors where the egg was dropped from the roof, but because of the wind, they did the event indoors by laying out a plastic tarp on the ground.

Library director Hallie Youndt Silver said it’s a way to combine education and fun.

“The kids start with a hypothesis of which packaging material will work best to protect their egg,” Silver said. “And they’re seeing if their hypothesis leads to a positive or negative conclusion.”

The library has more events coming up throughout the year.

