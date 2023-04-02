Hannibal Public Library hosts STE(A)M egg drop

Egg drop event
Egg drop event(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, kids got to combine STEM and art at a free event hosted by the Hannibal Public Library.

Dozens of kids participated in the Great Egg Drop contest. Kids were given an egg and a variety of packaging material to engineer creative ways to protect their egg from breaking when it’s dropped from the balcony.

Organizers said the event was initially supposed to be outdoors where the egg was dropped from the roof, but because of the wind, they did the event indoors by laying out a plastic tarp on the ground.

Library director Hallie Youndt Silver said it’s a way to combine education and fun.

“The kids start with a hypothesis of which packaging material will work best to protect their egg,” Silver said. “And they’re seeing if their hypothesis leads to a positive or negative conclusion.”

The library has more events coming up throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for the Tri-States through 8 PM. PDS = Particularly...
PDS Tornado Watch Issued
Schools Closed Generic
Closings and Delays
Mt Sterling Home Lost To Fire
Mount Sterling home lost to fire
Gary A. Welty
Mt. Sterling man arrested for alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
PALMYRA
Palmyra School Board Announces Resignation of Head Football Coach

Latest News

Shoe Me the Love
Griggsville-Perry Sophomore class hosts Shoe Us The Love Campaign drive
Shop Local
Back Roads Boutique Crawl bringing economic boost to Winchester
The atmosphere will be quite potent once again on Tuesday.
Another Severe Weather Threat Next Week
Marion County fire
Family displaced after fire at Marion County home