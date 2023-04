Deaths:

Daniel “Dan” Richard Wilken, age 74, of Quincy, died on March 30 at Blessing Hospital.

Jerry Wayne Hendricks Sr., age 78, of Monroe City, Missouri, died on March 31 at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Births:

Chase Gibleon and Haley Kerkhoff, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Mark and Alexis Vanholt, of Plymouth, Illinois, welcomed a boy.

