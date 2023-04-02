Severe Storm Threat Remains on Tuesday

The severe storm threat remains on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
The severe storm threat remains on Tuesday and Tuesday night.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT
A Weather Alert remains in place for Tuesday as the atmosphere will be ripe for severe thunderstorms.

Before Tuesday, isolated thunderstorms will be possible overnight Sunday night and through the day Monday. The better chance for a couple showers or storms will be across the Northern counties on Monday, where a weak cold front will stall out. With the cold front overhead, Northern counties will be a touch cooler on Monday with highs staying in the 50′s and 60′s. To the South of the cold front, temperatures will likely push 70 degrees once again.

Overnight Monday night and Tuesday morning, the front will lift back North as a warm front as strong southerly flow brings in much warmer and more humid air into the region. High temperatures on Tuesday look to climb into the low 80′s for many, marking the warmest day of the year so far.

With the warm air, strong upper level winds and the humidity, the threat of severe weather remains with a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are all possibilities. The main question at the moment is if storms will have the ability to form during the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. If these storms do develop in the warm air, the severe threat will remain quite high. If the storms have trouble developing, the severe threat will remain a touch lower and will hold off until a line of storms moves in overnight along a cold front. More exact details will be refined in the next 48 hours as the system approaches. Conditions will be cooler and breezy behind the system Wednesday and Thursday.

