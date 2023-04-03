Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 2, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Cindy Kirby

Surinitee Abbey

Beulah Luft

Bernice Clark

Cindy Kirby

Mark Grawe

Kenzie Neisen

Ladonna Wilson

Zoie Tasco

Corran Tasco

Madi Henry

Hailey Clendenny

Henry Bowen

Hannah Cramsey

Natasha Schisler

Kevin Randolph

Nathaniel Buckallew

Collin Elsie

Archer Ippensen

Fran Newell

Susie Houston

ANNIVERSARIES

Brian & Beth Frye

Kevin & Lezlie Meyer

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.