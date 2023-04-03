Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 3, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Heather Keller-Giltner

Jordan Neisen

Scott Lentz

Jarrod Grawe

Melissa Klocke

cluckey

Bailey Williams

Kenley Kurfman

Todd Tasco

Cory Walton

Gracie Ward

Dakoda Ward

Joe LaCount

Henry Weber

Jim Windoffer

Ben Westfall

ANNIVERSARIES

Mike & Billie Parrish

Danny & Heather Clark

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.