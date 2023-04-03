Bushnell-Prairie City teacher recognized for making a difference in the classroom

BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Each year, 25 teachers from across Illinois are selected as Gold Owl Award recipients, which recognizes agriculture teachers for making a difference in the classroom.

For a second time, Bushnell-Prairie City agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Steve Sargeant received the award.

Sargeant, who is representing the school as the section 11 winner, has more than 30 years experience in the classroom. He’s taught at Bushnell-Prairie City since 1991, having previously taught one year at Clifton Central High School.

“It’s a true honor, it really is, there’s a lot of really really good teachers out there and so for me to be even nominated for this, I feel very honored,” Sargeant said.

Sargeant is a Western Illinois University graduate. During his senior year, he student taught in Pittsfield.

”It was probably my sophomore year in college before I was really sure what I wanted to do, and then I kind of looked back and teaching is in my blood, my parents, my grandparents, I’ve had aunts, uncles and it just kind of felt natural,” Sargeant said.

Called “Sarge” by many, Sargeant said his favorite part of the job is continuing to see and help his students grow towards success. Sargeant said he plans on retiring in the next three years, but plans on still being involved with FFA and agriculture related activities.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.