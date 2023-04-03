Child Abuse Prevention Month Kicks Off

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning at 8:30 am, a kick off for Child Abuse Prevention Month will be held at Transitions of Western Illinois.

Local organizations say this month is important as it raises awareness on recognizing the signs, as well as the importance of reporting.

Those with the Child Advocacy Network said across the nine counties they serve they have seen a 33% increase in children they are seeing, while CASA is seeing a 17% increase.

Executive Director Todd Shackelford said he thinks more people are reporting suspected abuse or neglect, which could be why they’re seeing that increase.

Manager Jamie Carroll said during COVID, their number of reports had dropped, but with more people out and noticing things they are noticing more things after meeting in person. She shared some signs of abuse to watch out for.

“Some of the physical signs I would say like, you know bruises that are unexplained, marks. Malnourishment would be maybe some neglect signs that you would see. But their mental health, maybe their behavior has changed somehow. They just seem sad or they seem afraid,” Carroll said.

Shackelford said reporting is a part of the solution. He says they’ve also been referring more children to mental health and medical services.

Director of Development Barbara Baker Chapin said their programs such as parents as teachers programs which works with parents to help their children reach developmental goals along with counseling services for children and teens who suffer from behavior issues or are at risk have remained consistently in use, and haven’t seen a decrease at all.

“While we are serving many, many area families, we don’t have a waiting list. We pride ourselves in being able to get people into services who need them and get them in fairly quickly so we still are able to accept referrals into our services for kids and youth,” Chapin said.

She said the effects of not being able to receive help at the moment can cause people not to look for it down the road. Children who are victims of abuse and neglect, if they aren’t given help, can see effects later down the road as adults such as involving themselves in substance abuse and criminal activity. It can also lead to mental health problems.

She said for some of the older clients they see, some of the problems they suffer from are a result of abuse they faced as children.

Shackelford and Carroll say they are in need of CASA volunteers to help with the cases, and on April 10 they’ll be launching a new online accelerated training program that people can do at their own pace. Shackleford hopes it’ll help them get more volunteers.

If you would like more information you can call the Child Advocacy Network at (217) 223-2272

If you feel like you need access to Transitions of Western Illinois’s services you can call (217) 223-0413

