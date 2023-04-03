Lee County business owner receives state award

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - One Lee County business owner has received statewide recognition through the awarding of the 2023 Deb Dalziel Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Nannette Griffin, owner of Griffin Muffler and Brake in Fort Madison was this year’s recipient.

The award is named after Deb Dalziel, a small business advocate and who served as director of the Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Community College.

It honors women entrepreneurs who significantly changed their lives and the lives of others through their business and work in the community.

The award was first given back in 1999.

Griffin said she was excited to bring the award back to where it first started.

“I’m really honored because the first award was in 1999 to Martha and Sue who had the Ivy Bake Shop, so it is an honor to bring it back to Southeast Iowa,” Griffin said.

She said it is important for small businesses to receive this kind of recognition because in many cases, small businesses are the backbone of the community.

“Small businesses are the ones that help the economy, we help our local school districts, we help with fundraising, it’s a community and we’re helping each other,” Griffin said.

The award is unique in that the physical award is made with the help of another small business. In this case, the award was made by Heavy Metal Renaissance out of Woodbine, Iowa.

Griffin said she encourages all other small business owners to reach out to their local chambers of commerce and colleges to see if there are programs that can help them.

She said every day is a chance to grow.

“What I say is you don’t know what you don’t know until you know it. So, every day is an improvement, every day is a learning experience. And so I constantly do reach out to better myself,” Griffin said.

