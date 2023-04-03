Life saving drug gets over the counter approval

QUINCY (WGEM) - The FDA unanimously voted to allow the sale of 4 milligram Naloxone, also known as Narcan as a non prescription drug, which means it is set to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over-the-counter.

The vote means that access to the potentially life saving drug will largely increase. The drug is a nasal spray medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose.

It can reverse overdoses of opioids, including street drugs like heroin and fentanyl, as well as prescription drugs like oxycodone.

Clarity Healthcare Residential Director Darion Stephens, as well as some pharmacists around the nation, are comparing Narcan to CPR.

“You hope that you never have to use it, but we want it to be readily available. We want people to know how to access it, how to use it to save a life,” Stephens said.

Stephens said in 2021 alone, there were more than 100,000 overdose deaths across the country.

“And that number isn’t changing,” Stephens said. “Throughout society it’s been looked at as kind of a negative thing that people didn’t want to be associated with, but once you decrease that stigma a little bit, the people that are suffering from these substance abuse disorders, they’re a little less afraid to seek out and get help,” Stephens said. “In turn, we hope to see those overdose rates decrease. We hope to see those rates of substance abuse decrease because we have been on nothing but a climb since 2019 in overdose rates nationally.”

With the FDA making the reversal drug more accessible, Stephens thinks this will also help break down the stigma surrounding overdoses and seek help.

“You’re going to have a huge chain reaction from this. It is now something that is being recognized as a medical issue,” Stephens said. “There is a medical treatment for that, that you can walk into your pharmacy and buy just like you could for any other illness and I think with that, the stigma of having substance use disorders will decrease a little bit because people are more able to go and access something that seems more quote-on-quote normal.”

Stephens said that this step forward is not only is a huge stride for individuals struggling with substance use disorder, but it can also be life saving for someone who accidentally overdoses on their pain medication.

“Something important to remember, Narcan is not only used for people with substance use disorders,” Stephens said. “There are prescription medications in peoples hands like oxycodone’s after an injury or something. You know you could take the wrong medication one day or maybe your kid accidently accesses a medication that they’re not supposed to, then you have that Narcan in your medicine cabinet like you do anything else now and that could make all the difference, I mean that could save somebody’s life.”

The price has not yet been determined, nor is it clear yet whether insurers will continue to cover it as a prescription drug if it’s available over the counter, but many recovery based organizations like Preferred Family Healthcare said this is a huge step in the right direction.

Clarity Healthcare has Narcan training available. You just have to call the office and set up an appointment.

RELATED: FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.