Palmyra hires new head football coach

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra R-1 School District announced on Monday that they hired Dalton Hill as head football coach for the 2023-24 school year.

This comes after their former head coach, Tyler Krietemeyer, resigned on Thursday.

Hill had originally interviewed for this position, but was hired as the head strength and conditioning coach instead.

Last year, Hill was the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at Mark Twain High School.

Hill attended Northwest Missouri State University where he was an offensive guard for their football team.

