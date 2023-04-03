Palmyra hires new head football coach

Palmyra School Board
Palmyra School Board(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra R-1 School District announced on Monday that they hired Dalton Hill as head football coach for the 2023-24 school year.

This comes after their former head coach, Tyler Krietemeyer, resigned on Thursday.

Hill had originally interviewed for this position, but was hired as the head strength and conditioning coach instead.

Last year, Hill was the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at Mark Twain High School.

Hill attended Northwest Missouri State University where he was an offensive guard for their football team.

RELATED: Palmyra School Board Announces Resignation of Head Football Coach

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MO 61
One injured after semi overturned near Palmyra
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second...
How to Watch the Blues vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Marion County fire
Family displaced after fire at Marion County home
PALMYRA
Palmyra School Board Announces Resignation of Head Football Coach
The severe storm threat remains on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Severe Storm Threat Remains on Tuesday

Latest News

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 24
wgem
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
wgem sports soccer highlights
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 1st) Knox County Faces Off Against Putnam County On The Baseball Diamond