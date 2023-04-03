QU Jazz Band performs spring concert

QUINCY (WGEM) - The classic tunes of The Pink Panther and Leap Frog echoed through Quincy University’s Connie Niemann Center as the QU Hawks Jazz Band made their first performance on Sunday.

The spring concert was performed by more than 15 Quincy University students.

As part of jazz band, students can also earn class credit after a successful audition.

”The students have been working so hard to prepare for this concert, we started this music at the end of January, we rehearsed twice a week and they’ve put in a lot of effort and time to culminate in this performance today,” QU School of Fine Arts Dean and Band Director Christine Damm said.

The concert also featured a performance by junior music education major and baritone saxophone player Phillip Haverstock.

Haverstock has been in band since he was in fourth-grade.

“Ever since I was in 4th grade, music was just a way for me to express how I was feeling and it was a good way for me to get a creativity feel with life and it’s always good to have a creative habit like that,” Haverstock said.

The band will wrap up their concert schedule with a performance at 5 p.m. on April 28 during their jazz band festival.

