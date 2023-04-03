Rushville residents to decide between three candidates for next mayor

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - For the first time in eight years, Rushville will have a new mayor. Current mayor, Carson Klitz, has served two consecutive terms and is choosing not to run for a third term.

In his place, will be either Scott Stoll, Kent Cox or Jeff Ervin.

Each candidate sat down with WGEM News to discuss what they bring to the table and their top priorities if elected.

Scott Stoll

The 2023 consolidated election is Stoll’s second time running for the position. He had previously lost to Klitz in 2019. Stoll is the current chief operations officer of Moreland and Devitt Pharmacy in downtown Rushville.

Stoll played a role in revamping the Rushville Chamber of Commerce in the last few years and also currently serves as the Brown Schuyler County CEO program’s board of directors president.

Stoll has also served a term on Rushville City Council, serving most notably on the sidewalks committee, airport and buildings committee. He was also a part of Grow Rushville in its initial stages.

Stoll describes himself as a mayoral candidate that’s “future minded.”

He has priorities of expanding the housing that’s available in the city, as well as furthering the recruitment and retention of local businesses.

“As we see some of our small businesses leave, what we don’t want are holes in our downtown, we need to be able to support them,” Stoll said.

If elected, Stoll said he would focus on seeking grant funding to aid local businesses.

“Looking through state funding I think is something that hasn’t been done in the past that we can dig into a lot more, there’s a lot of opportunity for cities to provide grants and funding for their businesses,” Stoll said.

While serving on city council, Stoll said he created the Rushville Economic Development (RED) Grant, which allocates approximately $5,000 per year in assistance for up to four local businesses.

Kent Cox

Kent Cox is a lifelong resident of Schuyler County. He has previously served 28 years on city council and this is his first time running for mayor.

Cox’s top selling point, he said, is sheer experience.

If elected, he also has a focus on the city’s housing and aiding local businesses.

Cox said he’s been going door-to-door the past month and most of the conversation has been about Schuyler County and Rushville working more cohesively.

“The county and Rushville are one in the same basically, we want to work as closely with them and if we can help them or they can help us or we can work together for a common goal.”

If elected, Cox said he would create office hours for the community so residents could come to him freely with any concerns.

“Even if I don’t get elected I’m planning on working with Schuyler County Economic Development Commission (SCEDC) and some of these organizations to try to help build stuff,” Cox added.

Jeff Ervin

2023 is Ervin’s first time seeking the mayor position.

Ervin currently works part-time at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

He considers city finance to be his biggest priority and describes himself as a candidate with “conservative values and fiscal responsibility.”

Ervin currently sits on city council.

He said he has a passion for taking financial burdens off taxpayers.

“Without financial stability, you can do nothing except borrow and when you start borrowing like that you have to put the burden on the taxpayers of the city and that’s just something that is unacceptable,” Ervin said.

Ervin mentioned the future replacement of the city’s water infrastructure that sits on the south side of town that was first brought to the table in recent years.

Ervin lead the effort to receive grant funding to pay for the replacement of two 150,000 gallon tanks.

“The council wanted to raise water bills for, I believe, four consecutive years to pay for it,” Ervin said. “Our current mayor vetoed that and I stood behind him and I went out and I got the grant for the water bill and stuff and we’re going to be able to do this entire project and completely pay for it and not borrow anything.”

Each candidate was asked how the race for mayor played out:

Stoll said that no matter which candidate gets voted in, the city will have somebody that cares.

“I like both of the guys, Kent and Jeff are both really good guys, I respect them a great deal and it’s nice to have a mutual respect and to know that the city, no matter what happens, the city is going to get somebody that cares,” Stoll said.

Cox said even if he gets beat he’s still working for the community.

“You can only do so much mudslinging and stuff and it does nobody any good,” Cox said. “You have to work for the community and show a united front even if you get beat. You want to be there and support them just like you do any other mayor.”

Ervin said that passion for Rushville is something all three candidates have in common.

“I think we’re all passionate about the city or we wouldn’t be running. I think that each of us brings something different to the table and that’s why I ran,” Ervin said.

